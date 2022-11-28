People take caution driving through snowy conditions in Government Camp

GOVERNMENT CAMP, Ore. (KPTV) – Several inches of snow has piled up on Mt. Hood over the weekend, and more will be coming down throughout the week.

Government Camp got a good amount snow on Sunday, or in Preston Gomez’s words, “it’s dumping. It’s definitely dumping and it’s hairy out there. It’s like Star Wars when you’re driving, so the visibility is pretty low.”

Regardless of the conditions, it didn’t stop people like Frank Thornton from visiting, because he was “just wanting to see the snow. Finally, it’s falling. We’re pretty excited.”

Thornton said he’s making his up from Amity for some beers and food with his partner. He was driving a truck with a rig on the back. He thinks it’s lending him a helping hand in the conditions.

“It’s all the extra weight in the truck that gives me a little extra traction,” Thornton said. “I’ve had no problems driving through any of this stuff.”

That’s not to say he’s not being cautious.

“You got to be a little careful in the snow. if you get a little too crazy it can get away from you.”

Cash Thompson agrees that conditions are “a little rough. It’s coming down pretty thick.” Snowfall, however, doesn’t do much to him. “I’m from Alaska, so it doesn’t really bug me.”

Thompson said he has learned driving in winter conditions is far different than a sunny summer afternoon.

“You’ve got to carry chains,” Thompson said, “and be prepared for a breakdown or anything like that. You could freeze.”

Gomez said he sees people with bad habits year after year, including today.

“When I was on my way up, I saw two different cars go off to the side just pretty much hitting the rail to put on chains. That’s obviously not a safe scenario for anyone.” Gomez added, “the runaway truck ramp is not a place to put on chains.”

He says with winter here, it’s only going to keep coming down.

One trucker FOX 12 spoke with wanted to remind drivers to be extra cautious and courteous to semi-trucks in poor weather conditions.

