Police dismiss rumors that Idaho student stabbings connected to unsolved Oregon case

MOSCOW, Idaho - Two weeks after a grisly quadruple murder of four college students, detectives have shot down a number of speculations, including rumors that the murders may be tied to unsolved crimes in Oregon and Washington.

Since no suspects have been named by the authorities in the stabbing deaths of Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, internet sleuths have speculated.

“There’s a lot of speculation out there,” Idaho State Police Public Information Officer Aaron Snell told Fox News Digital. “Ultimately, detectives on scene have the information. The people that are working this case from all three agencies … they’re the best and the brightest, and they have the most up-to-date resources.”

Snell continued by listing a number of rumors that have been dispelled since the murders.

The idea that the quadruple homicide was connected to other unsolved stabbings in the states of Idaho, Washington, and Oregon was later dismissed by Snell.

“We don’t believe at this point in time that … these murders are actually linked to two other knife murders that have occurred both in Pullman [Washington], as well as Oregon,” Snell said.

Map showing a string of killings in the Washington-Idaho-Oregon region (Fox News Digital)

“Again, that’s part of the investigation. We have excellent investigators on this case. So … we get critiqued from other people that don’t have any knowledge of it,” Snell said. “It’s always a very interesting TV critique by people that don’t have knowledge of this specific case.”

“There have been numerous media inquiries about a 1999 double stabbing in Pullman, Washington, and the 2021 double stabbing (with one death) in Salem, Oregon,” Moscow police said Friday in a press release. “While these cases share similarities with the King Street homicides, there does not appear to be any evidence to support the cases are related.”

The four students, three woman and a man, were found dead in their beds on Nov. 13 in a rental house near campus. A county coroner said they were likely asleep when they were attacked.

To date, 113 pieces of physical evidence have been collected and sent to the Idaho State Police crime lab for processing and analysis, the press release said.

Idaho Gov. Brad Little has directed up to $1 million in state emergency funds for the ongoing investigation, police said.

The University of Idaho is hosting candlelight vigils on November 30 at 5 p.m. to honor the memory of the four students. One will be held on the Moscow campus and another at the University of Boise.

