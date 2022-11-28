Police identify victim of NE Portland shooting
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:11 AM PST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPYV) - Portland Police identified a man who was shot and killed in Northeast Portland Wednesday night.
Just after 9 p.m. that night, officers from the North Precinct responded to the 11000 block of Northeast Glen Widing Drive after a caller reported that a person had been shot.
SEE ALSO: 2 dead after 3 shootings in Portland, 2 arrested
Officers arrived to find 49-year-old Jason Edward Kinsfather shot and later declared him dead.
Police notified Kindsfather’s family of his death. PPB provided no information about any suspects in this incident.
Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.