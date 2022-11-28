Police identify victim of NE Portland shooting

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPYV) - Portland Police identified a man who was shot and killed in Northeast Portland Wednesday night.

Just after 9 p.m. that night, officers from the North Precinct responded to the 11000 block of Northeast Glen Widing Drive after a caller reported that a person had been shot.

Officers arrived to find 49-year-old Jason Edward Kinsfather shot and later declared him dead.

Police notified Kindsfather’s family of his death. PPB provided no information about any suspects in this incident.

