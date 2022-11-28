Police identify victim of NE Portland shooting

Police identify victim of NE Portland shooting
Police identify victim of NE Portland shooting(Portland Police Bureau)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 10:11 AM PST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPYV) -  Portland Police identified a man who was shot and killed in Northeast Portland Wednesday night.

Just after 9 p.m. that night, officers from the North Precinct responded to the 11000 block of Northeast Glen Widing Drive after a caller reported that a person had been shot.

SEE ALSO: 2 dead after 3 shootings in Portland, 2 arrested

Officers arrived to find 49-year-old Jason Edward Kinsfather shot and later declared him dead.

Police notified Kindsfather’s family of his death. PPB provided no information about any suspects in this incident.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

KPTV File Image
Highway 30 closed between Clatskanie, Rainier due to deadly crash
File image
Multnomah County to host public hearing on proposed flavored tobacco ban
Multnomah County to host public hearing on proposed flavored tobacco ban
A USGS webcam shows lava in the summit caldera of Mauna Loa.
Hawaii’s Mauna Loa volcano is erupting