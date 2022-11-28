Police investigating ‘suspicious’ death after fire in N. Portland

Nov. 28, 2022
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A suspicious death investigation is underway in the Lloyd District after a body was found following a fire Sunday evening, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Just after 6 p.m., Portland Fire & Rescue crews were called out to a structure fire at 900 North Thunderbird Way. After the fire was extinguish, police said firefighters found a body of a man inside. The victim has not been identified at this time.

The Portland Police Bureau’s Homicide Unit is investigating the death.

Anyone with information about the fire and have not yet spoken with police is asked to contact Detective Jeff Pontius at jeffery.pontius@police.portlandoregon.gov (503)823-0433 or Detective Steve Gandy at Stephen.gandy@police.portlandoregon.gov (503)823-0449.

