Showers in the Metro Area, Snow in the Cascades

We are waking up to showers in the metro and snow in the Cascades. Showers will continue this morning and taper this afternoon, high 45. We start off dry tomorrow with rain returning in the afternoon, high 41. Rainy and breezy on Wednesday for the metro and very snowy in the cascades, high in Portland, 46. Thursday and Friday we could see a little rain snow mix in the metro, especially in the morning hours, highs in the low 40s and morning temperatures close to freezing. The weekend brings milder temperatures in the mid to upper 40s and occasional showers.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.