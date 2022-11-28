Winter weather conditions close I-84 between Pendleton and La Grande

PENDLETON Ore. (KPTV) - Interstate 84 was closed in both directions on Monday afternoon between Pendleton and La Grande due to winter weather conditions.

ODOT tweeted at 1:45 p.m. that the decision to close the roadway was made after several crashes between Pendleton and La Grande.

Drivers in the area were being required to use snow chains.

Check the latest road conditions here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.