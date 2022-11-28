Winter weather conditions close I-84 between Pendleton and La Grande

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 3:22 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENDLETON Ore. (KPTV) - Interstate 84 was closed in both directions on Monday afternoon between Pendleton and La Grande due to winter weather conditions.

ODOT tweeted at 1:45 p.m. that the decision to close the roadway was made after several crashes between Pendleton and La Grande.

FOX 12 Traffic Map

Drivers in the area were being required to use snow chains.

Check the latest road conditions here.

