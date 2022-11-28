Woman killed during test drive of vehicle as she was pulling back into dealership, sheriff says

The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan...
The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan dealership and into the path of an oncoming SUV.(Polk County Sheriff's Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Nov. 28, 2022 at 7:53 AM PST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Fla. (Gray News) – A woman was killed in a crash as she was test-driving a new vehicle from a dealership in Florida on Saturday evening.

According to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office, a 76-year-old woman was killed when the 2023 Nissan Rogue she was test-driving was hit by an oncoming driver.

The sheriff’s office said that the Nissan Rogue was hit as it was pulling back into the Nissan dealership and into the path of an oncoming SUV.

Polk County is located in central Florida, about 70 miles southwest of Orlando.

No further details were given.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File image
Multnomah County to host public hearing on proposed flavored tobacco ban
Multnomah County to host public hearing on proposed flavored tobacco ban
Wreaths hang on the Truman Balcony of the White House in Washington, Sunday, Nov. 27, 2022.
‘We the People’ at heart of White House holiday decorations
President Joe Biden speaks during the Commission on the Partnership for Global and...
Biden boosts US effort to stem sexual violence in war zones
Police said a catfishing incident led to a triple homicide in Riverside, California, on Friday.
Police kill suspect in triple slaying case