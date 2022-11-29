1 trapped, 1 injured after crash in Milwaukie

Clackamas fire crews cut a person out of their car after a crash on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 29,...
Clackamas fire crews cut a person out of their car after a crash on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 29, 2022.(Clackamas Fire)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 2:30 PM PST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) - One person had to be cut out of their vehicle and another person was rushed to a nearby hospital after a two car crash in Milwaukie on Tuesday afternoon.

Clackamas fire crews responded to the scene at the intersection of Oatfield and S.E. Courtney Ave. In Milwaukie.

The driver of one vehicle was trapped and had to be removed by firefighters.

He and one other patient were transported to a nearby hospital.

Traffic on Oatfield was re-opened by 2:15 p.m.

