1 trapped, 1 injured after crash in Milwaukie

MILWAUKIE Ore. (KPTV) - One person had to be cut out of their vehicle and another person was rushed to a nearby hospital after a two car crash in Milwaukie on Tuesday afternoon.

Clackamas fire crews responded to the scene at the intersection of Oatfield and S.E. Courtney Ave. In Milwaukie.

The driver of one vehicle was trapped and had to be removed by firefighters.

He and one other patient were transported to a nearby hospital.

Traffic on Oatfield was re-opened by 2:15 p.m.

