‘Bike the Lights’ returns to Portland International Raceway for a good cause

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Christmas is under a month away, and the Sunshine Division has teamed up with Winter Wonderland to light up the night for a good cause.

This December will mark the 100th year the organization has been providing hunger relief to the Portland area.

David Mann, Marketing and Communications manager with Winter Wonderland, explained that 100% of the proceeds help those in need.

“Every single ticket to Winter Wonderland supports that mission to get food to people,” he said. “It makes a big difference with our ability to serve the growing number of people that are relying on us for food.”

He calls the need right now the greatest it has ever been, and just last week during Thanksgiving they had their busiest day ever.

“We gave out 1,100 food boxes, which is by far the most we’ve ever done,” Mann said.

Mann said there was a good amount of people that came by the Portland International Raceway on their bikes on Monday for Bike the Lights Night. The course was just over two miles with well over 100 displays and more than one-million bulbs.

Tuesday night, Lights & Leashes Night, you can bring your dog to walk the light display.

The organization encourages people to bring non-perishable food donations, but they are not mandatory.

