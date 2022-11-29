Chilly Morning with Rain by the Afternoon

It’s going to be an interesting morning around the metro. We have areas of fog and freezing temperatures, especially on the west side of the metro. With that we will likely see some slick spots, especially in low traffic areas. There’s lots of deicer trucks this morning to treat the main roads, but we will likely still some problem areas. If you parked outside you may encounter a little layer of ice on your vehicle. We don’t see any rain or snow falling this early morning, but we will see rain and mountain snow move in later today. We have some areas of the state under a “First Alert.” I’ll cover that in a bit. For today, look for rain to arrive in the metro later this morning and into the afternoon with a high of 41 degrees. Rainy over night and into tomorrow morning before we switch to showers tomorrow afternoon, high 45. Thursday brings a chance of a rain snow mix, high 41. Showers on Friday, high 44. Morning rain to showers on Saturday, high 43. Sunday is our next and only dry day in the next week, high 41. Rain returns by Monday afternoon, high 42.

First Alert Weather: The coast range will likely see sticking snow above 500′ from late this morning to early afternoon with 1-3 inches possible. It will improve with warmer temperatures this afternoon. Roads will clear by late afternoon.

First Alert Weather for the Gorge: This actually starts tonight into tomorrow morning with 3-8 inches likely. This will be in areas east of Multnomah Falls. The roads will be clear by Wednesday afternoon.

First Alert Weather for the Cascades: This starts tonight into tomorrow morning with 12-18 inches of snow. There is a winter storm watch starting tonight in the cascades. The worst driving conditions will be tomorrow Morning.

There is NO First Alert Weather for the Portland metro at this time.

