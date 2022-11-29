Chilly tonight, then a cold rain Tuesday

Scattered showers have been roaming around the region today, some mixed with hail since it’s a pretty chilly airmass overhead. Showers will die down the next couple of hours, but a shower is still possible during the night. Since it’s chilly, anyone could see a mixed rain/snow shower during the night.

There will be pockets of freezing temperatures by sunrise, and we say “pockets” because some spots remain cloudy and near/above freezing. IF a road is wet, and IF temperatures drop below about 30 degrees in that spot, it COULD turn icy for the morning commute in that location. This is always a tough call and it happens quite a bit in the winter; but at this point we don’t see widespread icy roads.

Blog Images (kptv)

Another very wet Pacific weather system arrives late tomorrow morning. Expect a cold & gray day with light rain at times starting in the late morning. That will turn to a steadier rain after sunset. During the first few hours of precipitation (midday), it’ll be cold enough for the rain to mix with snow at times even though temperatures will be between 35 and 40 degrees. There’s no threat of snow sticking in the metro area, but you might see snow mixed in that cold rain. We do expect snow tomorrow over the Coast Range just west of Banks late morning and midday. That will fall below 1,000′ for at least a few hours out there before it warms up in the late afternoon/evening. Just a couple inches possible there.

Blog Images (kptv)

A gusty southerly wind picks up in the afternoon and continues through tomorrow night as temperatures warm into the 40s by sunrise Wednesday and snow levels rise up to around 3,000′. Lots of rain is likely in the lowlands through Wednesday morning before changing to scattered showers.

A Winter Storm Watch is up for the Cascades tomorrow evening through Wednesday for heavy snow. Expect 10-18″ again, similar to Sunday’s totals. Wednesday is another First Alert Weather Day in the Cascades since we expect close to a foot at pass elevations. Tomorrow afternoon’s/evening’s snow won’t be heavy.

More scattered showers fall Thursday and then another wet system arrives Friday night and Saturday morning. That gives the Cascades lots more snow!

