Deadly officer-involved shooting in Milwaukie ‘justified,’ Oregon DOJ says

MILWAUKIE, Ore. (KPTV) - A grand jury has determined the use of deadly force by a Clackamas County detective and Oregon State Police trooper during a traffic stop in Milwaukie on June 18 was justified, according to the Oregon Department of Justice.

The incident began on the evening of June 18, 2022, when Trooper Zachary Cole and Detective Daniel Ferguson were driving their patrol vehicles when each attempted to pull over 24-year-old Derrick Dewayne Clark for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Clark fled the attempted traffic stop at a high speed and ended up crashing his vehicle into a ditch. According to the DOJ, Ferguson and Cole gave Clark verbal instructions to show his hands but he did not comply.

Clark then got out of his vehicle with a firearm in his right hand and took off running. According to the DOJ, Clark raised the weapon in the air at one point and both Ferguson and Cole fired multiple shots at him. Clark was hit twice and died at the scene.

After a thorough investigation, an assistant attorney general presented the case Monday to a Clackamas County Grand Jury. The grand jury returned a “not true bill” Monday night, meaning the grand jury believed criminal charges against the two law enforcement officers were not warranted.

“This was obviously a tragic incident that everyone wishes had not happened. I want to thank Clackamas County grand jurors for their service as well as the Oregon City and Lake Oswego police departments for their thorough investigation,” said Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum.

