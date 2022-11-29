Man caught after fleeing deadly crash near Eugene

LANE COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man was taken into custody after he left the scene of a deadly crash near Eugene on Sunday evening, according to the Lane County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 9:30 p.m., deputies responded to a two-vehicle crash on Coburg Road near the McKenzie View intersection. The sheriff’s office said a black 2002 Ford F150 was traveling southbound on Coburg Road when it crossed into the oncoming northbound lane and hit a silver 2000 Mazda Protegé sedan.

The driver of the Mazda, 53-year-old Cerina Anne McPherson, of Coos Bay, died at the scene. A passenger in the Mazda was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office said the driver of the F150, 27-year-old Marco Itehua-Sanchez, of Eugene, fled on foot before authorities arrived to the crash scene. After a nearly three hour search, authorities located him and took him into custody.

There’s no word at this time what charges Itehua-Sanchez will be facing.

The crash remains under investigation. The sheriff’s office said alcohol use is being considered as a contributing factor.

