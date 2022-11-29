Portland metro winter weather preparation in full swing

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Snow plows are getting ready to hit the roads, as some higher elevations could see some snow or ice this week.

Tire experts also say there are easy steps you can take to prepare your car for winter driving in the Pacific Northwest during this time.

Melissa De Lyser with Washington County’s Transportation Dept. says local road crews are gearing up for any imminent winter weather.

“We put down anti-icing agents known as magnesium chloride before ice forms,” said De Lyser “That’s dependent on weather conditions, and then we apply sand for icy conditions.”

At the Beaverton Les Schwab Tire Center, it is a nonstop stream of people coming in to get snow tires fitted on their cars. Manager Aaron Smithers says this is a good idea if one travels often this winter.

“If you’re going to be in the mountains quite often, go to a true winter tire where it’s going to maximize your traction and safety,” said Smithers.

Smithers also says it’s a good idea to make sure your spare tire in your car has air, as debris from tire chains can cause punctures. Smithers also says if you don’t have studded tires, it’s a good idea to purchase a set of quick-fit style chains for your tires. At times these are legally required depending on how bad road conditions are.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.