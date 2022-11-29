PPB: Victim in N. Portland Thanksgiving shooting dies at hospital

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – A man shot early Thanksgiving morning on North Lombard Street has died, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

Officers were first dispatched to the 8700 block of North Lombard Street just after 1:45 a.m. Thursday. Arriving units found 41-year-old Justin Lee Williams with a gunshot to the torso. Williams was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Officers soon responded to a crash scene close by to the shooting and found suspect 43-year-old Barbara Marie Michelle. Michelle was booked into Multnomah County Detention Center on one count of assault in the first degree.

According to PPB, Williams died Saturday from his injuries while still in the hospital.

Michelle is now facing homicide charges, according to police.

