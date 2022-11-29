Protesters, Don’t Shoot Portland settle lawsuit with city over police use of force during 2020 protests

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Five protesters and community advocacy organization Don’t Shoot Portland have settled a lawsuit with the City of Portland over the use of force by police during 2020 protests, the Oregon Justice Resource Center (OJRC) announced Tuesday morning.

The lawsuit was filed in 2020 in response to Portland Police Bureau officers’ use of tear gas and crowd control devices against people during protests in the city following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

In June 2020, a temporary restraining order was issued by Judge Marco Hernandez, barring officers from using tear gas and less lethal weaponry against protesters. According to the OJRC, the judge who issued the restraining order found the city in contempt for violating that restraining order and imposed sanctions on the police bureau.

As part of the settlement, OJRC said the city has agreed to abide by an injunction for 14 months related to Portland police’s use of force. That injunction binds the city to the following conditions:

Tear gas may only be used consistent with the requirements of PPB directives and the law.

FN303s and 40mm less lethal launchers may only be used consistent with the requirements of PPB directives and the law.

Rubber Ball Distraction Devices may not be used and PPB will destroy all of its remaining inventory of these devices.

Aerosol restraints may only be used consistent with the requirements of PPB directives and the law.

Long Range Acoustical Devices (LRAD) may only be used consistent with the requirements of PPB directives and the law.

Enforcement of the judgement will be overseen by Judge Hernandez for the 14-month period.

OJRC says the settlement also awarded $50,001 to each of five named plaintiffs: Nicholas J. Roberts, Michelle “Misha” Belden, Alexandra Johnson, Lester Wrecksie, and Thomas Dreier. Don’t Shoot Portland will receive a $1 award.

“This is a win for organizers and antifascist activists everywhere,” said Teressa Raiford, founder and Executive Director of Don’t Shoot Portland. “Our freedom of expression is the foundation of how we make social change possible. We’re grateful to everyone – all of our supporters and our individual donors – who made it possible to bring this lawsuit. Black Lives Still Matter. Stay in the streets.”

FOX 12 has reached to PPB Chief Chuck Lovell and Mayor Ted Wheeler for comment on the settlement.

Mayor Wheeler’s office sent the following statement: “This mutually agreed result fairly and appropriately resolves the case to provide certainty for all parties. There have been many important changes since 2020 concerning the City’s response to demonstrations, including changes to state law and the Police Bureau’s policies, the City’s work toward body worn camera implementation, improved crowd management trainings, the discontinued use of rubber ball distraction devices, and others.”

