Rainy & windy tonight, plus big snow in Gorge and Cascades

It’s a cool and rainy evening as a wet Pacific weather system is impacting the region. This system will reach its peak (rain & wind) during the late night hours. Expect rain to pick up in intensity now through the early morning hours, then back off to lighter showers by sunrise. We will get at least 1″ of rain overnight! Since the rain will back off before sunrise, I don’t anticipate water on roads issue

Gusty southerly wind arrives this evening and that ramps up through midnight or so with gusts 35-45 mph from Portland down into the Willamette Valley. Expect a few scattered outages across the area and a Wind Advisory is in effect through the night.

Weather Blog Images (kptv)

Air is cold enough in the Columbia River Gorge for snow tonight, it’ll be the first big dump of winter out there where we expect 3-8″ total. I-84 will turn snow-covered later tonight and Wednesday morning east of about Multnomah Falls. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect out there. Tomorrow will be milder in the Gorge as temperatures warm above freezing with just scattered rain showers.

Weather Blog Images (kptv)

A Winter Storm Warning is also in effect for a major snow storm in the Cascades. We expect 12-18″ snow in the next 24 hours up there. The heaviest snow falls late tonight through Wednesday morning, so if you HAVE to travel over the Cascades, evening will be better.

Colder air moves in behind tonight’s system dropping sticking snow back into the 1,000-1,500′ range again Thursday and Friday mornings. Typically this setup doesn’t produce any sort of widespread snow in the lowlands but we will be watching very closely!

Rain continues off/on through the first week of December as mountain snow keeps piling up! Good news for skiers and parts of Oregon in drought.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.