Washington County caretaker dies after being hit with side table; man indicted for murder

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A 44-year-old man accused of hitting his mother’s caretaker with a table has been indicted for murder after the woman died, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office.

The investigation began on Nov. 13, just after 10 a.m., when deputies responded to a disturbance in the 9200 block of Midea Court. The sheriff’s office said a 79-year-old woman called 911 to report her son, Benjamin Hershel Ritchie, assaulted her and her caretaker, 57-year-old Clare Krill.

Deputies arrived to the home and found Krill unresponsive on the floor. The sheriff’s office said Krill had severe trauma to her head and face, which deputies learned was caused when Ritchie struck her with a side table.

Ritchie was arrested and booked into the Washington County Jail. He was originally indicted on Nov. 21 for second-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, unlawful use of a weapon, and second-degree assault.

On Nov. 22, Krill died in the hospital from her injuries, according to the sheriff’s office. Ritchie was then indicted on Nov. 28 for second-degree murder. He pleaded not guilty to all charges and remains in the Washington County Jail.

The sheriff’s office said the investigation is ongoing. No other details have been released at this time.

