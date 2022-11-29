What are the best Christmas lights and holiday displays in the Portland metro?

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - What are the best holiday displays and Christmas lights in the Portland metro area for 2022? We’ve got you covered.

This list comes from the staff at KPTV FOX 12, some of whom have lived in the region for decades. Scroll on for our list of the top displays that will make you feel merry and bright this season.

Peacock Lane | Dec. 15-31

Throughout the month of December, this street in southeast Portland transforms into a winter wonderland. The charming homes on this historic street have been going all-out with decorations and lights for almost 100 years. The street is located at SE Peacock Lane, Portland, OR 97214, between SE Stark and SE Belmont. For more information visit Peacock Lane’s website.

ZooLights | Nov. 23 - Jan. 5, excluding Dec. 25

ZooLights is one of the holiday attractions that kids and adults alike look forward to the whole year. Walk or drive thru the display which includes nearly 1.5 million lights. ZooLight ticket price ranges from $21 to $29. Visit the Oregon Zoo’s website for more information.

Magic at the Mill | Dec 19-23

Every year at the at the Willamette Heritage Center people flock to see the buildings and grounds lit up with festive lights, watch performers, shop, and eat. For more information visit the Heritage Center’s website.

Christmas Festival of Lights at The Grotto | Nov. 25 - Dec. 30

The Festival of Lights is an outdoor walk-through event that features choirs in the chapel, puppet shows and storytimes for kids, and thousands of lights to enjoy. For more information visit The Grotto’s website.

Winter Wonderland at the Portland International Speedway | Nov. 28 - Jan. 1

Known as the “Largest Holiday Light Show West of the Mississippi”, the 30th annual Wonderland is a drive-thru of animated lights that gets bigger each year. For those who want to enjoy the lights outside of their vehicle they also feature Bike the Lights Night on November 28. For those who want to enjoy with their four-legged friends, they have Lights & Leashes Night on November 29. For more information visit the Speedway’s website.

Christmas Tree in Pioneer Courthouse Square | Nov. 24 - Jan.

A 75-foot Douglas Fir is planted in the heart of downtown Portland and lit up with 9,500 lights each year. The Square will feature concerts and other events throughout the holiday season. From the sounds of Latin America to the 31st annual Tuba Christmas concert. For more information visit The Square’s website.

Christmas Ships Parade on the Columbia and Willamette Rivers | Dec. 2 - 21, excluding Dec. 4, 8, 12, and 13

The Christmas SHips parade has been entertaining families of the Pacific Northwest for nearly 70 years. Boats decorated with Christmas lights and displays cruise near the shore bringing holiday fun for everyone. This year, about 60 boats are featured. Times vary, so check the event’s website for details.

