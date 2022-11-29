Why are Oregon flags at half-staff?

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Gov. Kate Brown mandated on Tuesday that flags in Oregon be flown at half-staff in memory of Democratic Representative Donald McEachin of Virginia, who passed away at the age of 61.

According to his office, McEachin, who represented Virginia’s 4th Congressional District, passed away Monday night after a battle with colorectal cancer.

“I was saddened to learn of the death of Congressman Donald McEachin, an advocate for working families, environmental justice, and his constituents in Virginia,” wrote Gov. Brown. “Dan and I are keeping his wife, Colette, and his family in our thoughts and our hearts today.”

