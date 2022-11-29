Why are Oregon flags at half-staff?

Flags were ordered to half staff.
Flags were ordered to half staff.(WFSB)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2022 at 1:52 PM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM Ore. (KPTV) - Gov. Kate Brown mandated on Tuesday that flags in Oregon be flown at half-staff in memory of Democratic Representative Donald McEachin of Virginia, who passed away at the age of 61.

According to his office, McEachin, who represented Virginia’s 4th Congressional District, passed away Monday night after a battle with colorectal cancer.

“I was saddened to learn of the death of Congressman Donald McEachin, an advocate for working families, environmental justice, and his constituents in Virginia,” wrote Gov. Brown. “Dan and I are keeping his wife, Colette, and his family in our thoughts and our hearts today.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File photo.
Drug dealing Oregon couple sentenced to prison following deadly fentanyl overdose
Clackamas fire crews cut a person out of their car after a crash on Tuesday afternoon, Nov. 29,...
1 trapped, 1 injured after crash in Milwaukie
KPTV file image
Washington County caretaker dies after being hit with side table; man indicted for murder
File: Christmas lights
What are the best Christmas lights and holiday displays in the Portland metro?