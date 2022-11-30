PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau is asking for the public’s help after two suspects damaged a local business to steal an ATM.

According to PPB, the theft happened Tuesday just after 4:30 a.m. when a white van backed through the front of the Fastrak Food Mart at 2431 Northeast Broadway Street. Once inside, the two suspects loaded the ATM into the van.

After leaving with the ATM, the van stopped in the parking lot of 12414 East Burnside Street, according to officers. The suspects attempted to gain access to the ATM, starting a small fire in the process.

PPB hopes photos and a distinctive jacket worn by one of the suspects helps lead to an arrest.

ATM stolen in early morning NE Portland gas station break-in. (PPB)

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact Detective Meredith Hopper at Meredith.hopper@police.portlandoregon.gov or (503)823-3408 and reference case number 22-317300.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.