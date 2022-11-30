Big Snow in the Cascades, Gorge

Good morning!

Bit of a blustery start out there as the cold front punched through overnight, bringing us strong southerly gusts and heavy rain. We’ve already seen close to a third of an inch of rain accumulate at PDX, and we’re expecting at least another half inch to fall by the time the day is over. Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 40s today. Wind will start to calm down, too, but it will likely still be fairly breezy up on exposed hills and along the coast.

It’s been absolutely dumping snow up in the mountains! The ski resorts have already seen 6-10 inches fall since last night, and plenty more is coming today. Expect the worst driving conditions up on the passes early this morning- the blustery conditions are making visibility tough. We’re seeing snow through the Gorge, too. ODOT cams through Multnomah Falls look okay, but it’s starting to look pretty slick near Hood River. The Winter Storm Warning for the Gorge should expire later this morning, and things should melt off by this afternoon.

Snow levels will continue to drop throughout the day today, bottoming out around 1,000 to 1,500 feet some time tomorrow and early Friday. That means we’re likely going to see some mixed showers around the metro area tonight and tomorrow morning, but widespread snow doesn’t seem likely. There’s just not enough precipitation.

FIRST ALERT WEATHER:

COLUMBIA RIVER GORGE: WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH NOON is a FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

CASCADES: WEDNESDAY IS A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY

