PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – City and county staffers, as well as members of a local nonprofit, are celebrating the opening of the Starlight, a building with 100 new affordable housing units in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood.

The units are a part of a $33 million project by Central City Concern. Funding for the development came from a vote in Nov. 2016, the city’s first-ever housing bond worth $258.4 million.

City celebrating opening of 100 affordable housing units in Old Town. (Central City Concern)

Central City Concern says of the 100 units available at the Starlight, 70 will give permanent housing for people experiencing homelessness. The remaining will be for community members with limited incomes.

“CCC is proud to be a part of our city’s innovative and exciting Housing First solution at the Starlight,” says President and CEO Dr. Andy Mendenhall. “Being stably housed sets the foundation for folks to successfully engage in their journey of healing and recovery. Getting folks inside is protective to each individual housed, every community member and to businesses who are the drivers of our regional economy.”

The Nov. 2016 housing bond is expected to create 1,300 permanently affordable housing units.

