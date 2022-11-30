City celebrating opening of 100 affordable housing units in Old Town

City celebrating opening of 100 affordable housing units in Old Town.
City celebrating opening of 100 affordable housing units in Old Town.(Central City Concern)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 3:14 PM PST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – City and county staffers, as well as members of a local nonprofit, are celebrating the opening of the Starlight, a building with 100 new affordable housing units in Portland’s Old Town neighborhood.

The units are a part of a $33 million project by Central City Concern. Funding for the development came from a vote in Nov. 2016, the city’s first-ever housing bond worth $258.4 million.

City celebrating opening of 100 affordable housing units in Old Town.
City celebrating opening of 100 affordable housing units in Old Town.(Central City Concern)

Central City Concern says of the 100 units available at the Starlight, 70 will give permanent housing for people experiencing homelessness. The remaining will be for community members with limited incomes.

SEE ALSO: City Council approves $27M to help build 6 of Wheeler’s designated camping sites

“CCC is proud to be a part of our city’s innovative and exciting Housing First solution at the Starlight,” says President and CEO Dr. Andy Mendenhall. “Being stably housed sets the foundation for folks to successfully engage in their journey of healing and recovery. Getting folks inside is protective to each individual housed, every community member and to businesses who are the drivers of our regional economy.”

The Nov. 2016 housing bond is expected to create 1,300 permanently affordable housing units.

City celebrating opening of 100 affordable housing units in Old Town.
City celebrating opening of 100 affordable housing units in Old Town.(Central City Concern)

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Weather Blog
First Alert Weather Day Thursday: Scattered snow showers possible in the valleys, coast
FILE - Homeless Outreach personnel reach out to a person sleeping on a bench in the Manhattan...
New York City will start hospitalizing the mentally ill involuntarily, mayor says
Musician Christine McVie attends the 2019 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony at the...
Christine McVie, Fleetwood Mac singer-songwriter, dies at 79
Missing 31-year-old man from Gladstone
Missing 31-year-old man from Gladstone