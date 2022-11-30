Dog rescued from well in Newport
Nov. 30, 2022
NEWPORT Ore. (KPTV) - Firefighters were called to a scene in Newport where a dog had fallen into a deep well on Tuesday morning.
The fire crew posted pictures to social media saying that the good boy named Hank was safe and sound.
The dog appeared wet but grateful in the photos provided.
