First Alert Weather Day: Big Snow in the Cascades, Gorge

MOUNT HOOD, Ore. (KPTV) - The FOX 12 Weather team has issued a First Alert Weather Day Wednesday for the Cascades and for Wednesday morning for the Columbia River Gorge.

It’s been absolutely dumping snow up in the mountains! The ski resorts have already seen 6-10 inches fall since last night, and plenty more is coming today.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect for a major snow storm in the Cascades. We expect 12-18″ snow to fall up there. Expect the worst driving conditions up on the passes early this morning- the blustery conditions are making visibility tough.

We saw a decent dumping of snow on the mountain overnight! Take a look at the snowfall totals since 10 p.m. At least another 6 inches will accumulate around pass level today, so please plan for winter driving conditions. pic.twitter.com/zhRdBCEayU — Camila Orti (@CamilaOrtiTV) November 30, 2022

The FOX 12 Weather team is seeing snow through the Columbia River Gorge, too. The Winter Storm Warning for the Gorge should expire later Wednesday morning, and things should melt off by the afternoon.

Expected snow in the Gorge (KPTV)

Hood River County, White Salmon, and Glenwood school districts have announced closures Wednesday morning. A full list of school closures and delays can be found here.

Snow levels will continue to drop throughout the day Wednesday, bottoming out around 1,000 to 1,500 feet some time Thursday and early Friday. That means we’re likely going to see some mixed showers around the metro area tonight and Thursday morning, but widespread snow doesn’t seem likely. There’s just not enough precipitation.

Here is the weather forecast for the morning of Wednesday, November 30, 2022.

