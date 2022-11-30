Head-on crash leaves 1 dead, 1 injured
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:14 PM PST
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A crash between two cars on Highway 26 left a man dead and a woman injured Tuesday afternoon, according to Oregon State Police.
Troopers responded to the crash near milepost 54 at about 3:15 p.m. A 2000 Hyundai Sonata was driving the wrong way on the westbound side of Highway 26 when it crashed into a Toyota Rav4 head-on.
The driver of the Hyundai, 31-year-old Dalton Stevens, was declared dead at the scene. The driver of the Toyota was taken to the hospital by Life Flight.
