Landslide, semi-truck crash closes Hwy 30 west of Clatskanie

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 30 is closed in both directions Wednesday morning due to a landslide and semi-truck crash.

The landslide and crash occurred at milepost 74, about 12 miles west of Clatskanie. The Oregon Department of Transportation has closed both the eastbound and westbound lanes.

FOX 12 has reached out to Oregon State Police for more details about the crash, including if the driver was hurt.

It’s not known at this time when Highway 30 will reopen. Drivers should avoid the area and use an alternate route.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.