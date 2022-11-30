Landslide, semi-truck crash closes Hwy 30 west of Clatskanie

Semi-truck crash and landslide on Highway 30.
Semi-truck crash and landslide on Highway 30.(Oregon Department of Transportation)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 8:19 AM PST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLATSOP COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - Highway 30 is closed in both directions Wednesday morning due to a landslide and semi-truck crash.

The landslide and crash occurred at milepost 74, about 12 miles west of Clatskanie. The Oregon Department of Transportation has closed both the eastbound and westbound lanes.

FOX 12 has reached out to Oregon State Police for more details about the crash, including if the driver was hurt.

It’s not known at this time when Highway 30 will reopen. Drivers should avoid the area and use an alternate route.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Gingerbread Masterpiece returns to The Benson Portland
Gingerbread Masterpiece returns to The Benson Portland
Head-on crash injures one
Driver trapped in car after head-on crash in NE Portland rescued by firefighters
Heavy snow expected in Cascades
First Alert Weather Day: Big Snow in the Cascades, Gorge
Weather Blog Images
Thousands without power in Portland metro area; Hwy 26 back open