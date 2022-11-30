Missing 31-year-old man from Gladstone

GLADSTONE, Ore. (KPTV) - Police and family are looking for a 31-year-old man who went missing on November 22 in Gladstone.

Kyle Kirchem drove away from his home and left his phone behind. Police believe he might have been in a mental health crisis.

The next day Kirchem’s car was found off the road in Estacada near Highway 224 and the Riverside Camp Ground. The airbags in the car did not go off and there were no signs that he was injured.

Police believe he might have walked back toward Highway 224. The Clackamas County Search and Rescue team searched the surrounding area but found nothing.

Kyle Kirchem is 31 years old, 5′11 and weighs about 155 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and green flannel coat and black or gray pants.

Anyone who has seen Kirchem is asked to call the Gladstone police at 503-655-8211 and reference case #22-026372.

