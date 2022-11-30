Portland soccer fans cheer on Team USA in World Cup

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - It was a do-or-die match for the United States in the World Cup as they took on Iran to advance to the round of 16!

FOX 12 attended a couple of watch parties. The morning started out at Gol Soccer Bar in Southeast.

“Gol is a wonderful bar they show all of the like games you wouldn’t expect them to play,” says Erin McCarty.

Fans watched the U.S. beat Iran, 1-0 in a rollercoaster of emotions.

“My pulse was pretty high there for a while there and on the edge of my seat but I’m happy it’s over,” says Drew Leach-Wragge.

“I knew it was gonna be 30 minutes of nervy football at the very end and I’m just glad we had the composure to be able to pull it off,” says Trevor Koop.

Fans enjoyed the comradery of others, making friends and sharing the same passion.

“It feels like everyone here is friends, everyone here is rooting for the same thing. I think that’s a nice thing about sports is you really do have this bond with people without ever having to meet them,” says Jose Avila.

“It rains a lot and the weather doesn’t really help but it’s much more fun with everybody around definitely,” says Hassan.

Some even missing work to catch the match.

“I did. Yeah, I’m not supposed to be here,” says Avery laughing.

FOX 12 then made their way to Away Days, a brewery in Southeast, which had a full house.

“Happy to be here. We had some Iran fans here as well. Just good atmosphere and good sportsmanship,” says Koop.

“He really loved it. He thought it was a good game. The environment made it even better,” a translator for 9-year-old Iranian fan, Hirbod. “He was nervous but he’s happy that U.S. won -- he’s okay with it.”

The U.S. will play the Netherlands in the round of 16, Saturday at 7 a..m.

