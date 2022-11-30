Republican Joe Kent to file for recount in Washington’s 3rd district

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Republican congressional candidate Joe Kent announced on Tuesday that he plans to officially file for a recount in Washington’s 3rd district where he lost to Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez in a tight race.

Gluesenkamp Perez has already flown out to Washington D.C. and started the orientation process for new congress people, after the Associated Press among other news organizations called the race for her two weeks ago.

Gluesenkamp Perez leads Kent by 2,629 votes.

When a race is within 0.5%, the state of Washington automatically orders a recount, but Kent and his team suggested on Friday that they might foot the bill for one if it doesn’t happen.

“We will be filing for an official recount in the next 24-48 hours to fight for our voters & for every legal vote to be counted. The fight continues,” Kent wrote on his campaign’s Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.

At the time of publication, the Gluesenkamp Perez campaign had not responded to Kent’s plans.

“The opportunity for filing a recount in a multi-county or statewide election begins, by statute, after the Secretary of State certifies the election results, which has not been done yet and must be done by Dec. 8,” Spokesperson for the Oregon Sec. of State Derrick Nunnally told FOX 12 on Wednesday afternoon. “Counties transmitted their final counts to the state yesterday.”

