Shoplifter hit by truck while running

By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Nov. 30, 2022 at 2:04 PM PST|Updated: 2 hours ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A man died Tuesday evening after being hit by a truck on Interstate 5, according to Oregon State Police.

The man, identified as 39-year-old Gabriel Escobar was allegedly running on foot after shoplifting for a nearby Fred Meyer. Escober tried to cross the highway when he was hit by the truck.

The slow lane was closed for about three hours while OSP investigated the scene.

