Snow returns to Oregon Coastal Range

CLATSOP COUNTY Ore. (KPTV) - It was a winter wonderland in the Coastal Range’s high elevations Tuesday.

Snowflakes fell throughout the morning with snow being reported as low as the Tualatin Valley. The Washington County Department of Land Use and Transportation said they were monitoring snow falling in the western parts of the county but nothing was sticking to impact roads. But heading towards the coast on Highway 26, snow was sticking causing some hazards for drivers. But not enough to cause concern for Alexis Sanchez who drove for the first time in the snow on Tuesday.

“It’s not as hard as I thought it was going to be but you definitely got to slow down and be safe,” Sanchez said.

Susan Long on the other hand is from upstate New York and has decades of experience driving in the snow under her belt.

“I would just skid around, deliberately around corners, it was great I was a daredevil,” Long said.

Long doesn’t recommend doing that now and neither do transportation officials.

“You just have to slow down and keep some distance between you and the car ahead of you,” Long said.

With more snow possible this week in the coastal range and in Western Washington County, county officials said they have their crews on standby to make sure the roads are safe for drivers. However, officials said the snowplow operator shortage may impact service when more significant snowfall does occur. According to the county, their road crew staffing levels are at 75%. As a result, it may take longer for roads to be treated if a large snowstorm hits. However, the county has hired new and experienced crew members within the last month which will help with staffing levels.

Pacific Power is also reminding the public to revisit your winter power outage kit. They suggest having flashlights, extra batteries, a hand crank radio, bottled water, non-perishable food, and extra blankets.

Long said that the winter weather may cause a headache for some, but not for her.

“I think snow is fun and I appreciate it instead of complaining about it,” Long said.

