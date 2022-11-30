Sticking Snow Possible in Lowest Elevations Thursday

Scattered showers are roaming around the region late today and those scattered showers will continue through early Friday morning. So Thursday will be a showers and sunbreaks sort of day.

But these showers are coming in off the Pacific Ocean with a very chilly airmass. Freezing levels drop to around 1,000′ late tonight through Friday morning and that means we’ll see a change from rain showers to mixed rain/snow showers tonight. Eventually, by sunrise tomorrow, it should be all snow showers. That repeats tomorrow with midday mixed showers as temperatures warm into the lower 40s, then back to mainly snow showers tomorrow evening again.

Since we’ll be close to freezing tomorrow morning, snow could stick at any elevation or location. But since the showers will be very scattered, accumulations should be light. Because of the risk of spotty snow on roads, we’re calling Thursday a First Alert Weather Day (mainly in morning and again evening) west of the Cascades, including the coastline. Expect somewhere between nothing (where no showers fall) to 1″ of snow tomorrow morning and again tomorrow night.

Showers end Friday morning and it should be a mainly dry day. A weak system COULD bring light rain Friday night, but it appears we’re generally entering a mainly dry pattern for the weekend through early next week. Temperatures remain chilly with a gusty east wind over the weekend.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.