Outages reported in Portland metro area; Hwy 26 closed due to downed power lines

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Thousands of people are without Wednesday morning after a night of heavy rain and strong wind.

As of 5 a.m., Portland General Electric was reporting about 9,252 customers were without power, while Pacific Power says 1,711 customers in the Portland area reported outages. Clark County PUD was reporting there were 463 outages and 3,096 outages recently restored.

The Oregon Department of Transportation says Highway 26 is closed in both directions due to power lines down east of the Oregon Zoo. All lanes are closed from Sylvan to Interstate 405. It’s not known at this time when the highway will reopen, but drivers should avoid the area and find alternate routes.

Gusty southerly wind arrived Tuesday evening and ramped up through midnight with gusts 35-45 mph from Portland down into the Willamette Valley. A Wind Advisory was in effect through the night.

Rain picked up in intensity Tuesday evening through the early morning hours on Wednesday, then back off to lighter showers by sunrise. The metro area will get at least 1 inch of rain overnight.

For the latest weather forecast, click here.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.