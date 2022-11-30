Victim in deadly Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood shooting ID’d as Portland man

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) – The Portland Police Bureau has identified the victim in a deadly Creston-Kenilworth neighborhood shooting as 45-year-old Raja McCallister, of Portland.

According to PPB, officers McCallister Nov. 23 around 8 p.m. in the 200 block of Southeast 37th Avenue. He was declared dead at the scene.

The following day, 63-year-old Teddy Wayne Hall was booked into the Multnomah County Detention Center and charged with one count of Murder in the Second Degree and Unlawful Use of a Weapon.

Anyone with additional information on this incident who has not yet spoken to police is asked to contact Detective Scott Broughton at Scott.Broughton@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-3774 or Detective Eric McDaniel at eric.mcdaniel@police.portlandoregon.gov 503-823-0833 and reference case number 22-312816.

