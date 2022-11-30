Winter storm warning for the Gorge, local residents and stores say they’re ready and excited for snow

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - We’re watching a winter storm warning for the Columbia River Gorge and FOX 12 is preparing for a first alert weather day for the Gorge Wednesday morning.

FOX 12 spoke with local stores and residents in Hood River who said they’re ready and excited for the area’s first major snowfall of the season.

People in Hood River said this winter storm is a welcomed surprise.

“We feel that the snow is super cool because at first we didn’t think it was going to snow so early on,” Alana, a local resident, said.

“I am just on cloud 9. I couldn’t be happier, I love winter, it’s my favorite season,” Ellen Klem, a local resident, said.

Many enjoyed the first major snowfall of the season in the Columbia River Gorge in different ways. Some were out in Downtown Hood River trying to capture the moment.

“Brought my camera out to get some photos. And this is kind of nice with the slow snowfall makes everything nice and kind of peaceful,” Tucker Mcmanus, who works at a local store, said.

Others were just soaking it all in.

“It’s so pretty. Hood River is so majestic when it snows. I’m super excited that it snows. I hope it sticks,” Piper, a local resident, said.

Local stores said they’re prepared to do their part to keep customers safe during this winter storm.

“We always make sure we always have salt, and so we can salt the sidewalk, and we’ve got shovels,” Lori Duffy, who works at a local store, said. “I know the city is already gone around and graveled the roads, so I know that’s what they do, but we always take care of our own sidewalks, all the stores do.”

Residents said they’ve also stocked up on some winter essentials.

“At home, I always make sure I have a bag of salt, maybe some kitty litter, maybe some sand,” Klem said.

“I always keep a shovel in my car and a windshield scraper,” Mcmanus said.

Students said if the storm does hit this area hard and if school gets canceled, they already have some ideas of how they’ll enjoy the fresh snow.

“Definitely skiing this season, super cool at Mt. Hood. Sledding. Oh yea, we have the best hills for sledding,” Alana and Piper said.

Hood River County School District canceled all after school activities Tuesday due to weather.

