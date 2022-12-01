2 brothers charged with murder in connection with deadly shooting, hit-and-run

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Two brothers have been charged in connection with a shooting and hit-and-run that left a 17-year-old boy dead in May 2021, according to the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office.

Keyshawn Pervish, 21, and Omarian Pervish, 18, were arraigned Wednesday on second-degree murder, first-degree robbery, unauthorized use of a vehicle, and possession of a stolen vehicle. Omarian was also arraigned on a charge of unlawful use of a weapon.

According to the attorney’s office, the brothers and people they knew were in possession of a stolen Audi and driving in the area of Northeast 143rd Avenue and Northeast Milton Street in May 2021. The victim was driving the vehicle when Omarian allegedly shot him. Keyshawn then took over the driver’s seat and is accused of striking the victim with the Audi.

The stolen car also hit another vehicle in the area, which caused small parts including the Audi emblem to dislodge, helping investigators identify the suspect vehicle. The brothers then fled the scene in the Audi.

The district attorney’s office said the victim died in the middle of the road and was found by Portland police officers early the following morning. The victim’s name was not released.

According to the Multnomah County Jail, Keyshawn was booked on Tuesday and Omarion was booked on Nov. 23.

The district attorney’s office did not provide any further details about the investigation.

