Crews work to clean up landslide that closed highway near Astoria

In this photo provided by the Oregon Department of Transportation, crews work to clear debris and remove a disabled truck on U.S. 30 east of Astoria, Ore., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, after a landslide Tuesday night.(Oregon Department of Transportation)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:01 AM PST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
ASTORIA Ore. (KPTV) - Crews are working to clear a large pile of debris and remove a broken-down truck after a landslide closed part of a highway near Astoria on Tuesday night.

The landslide deposited about 10 truckloads worth of rock and mud across U.S. 30 about 20 miles east of Astoria.

In this photo provided by the Oregon Department of Transportation, crews work to clear debris and remove a disabled truck on U.S. 30 east of Astoria, Ore., Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, after a landslide Tuesday night.(Oregon Department of Transportation)

According to officials, the truck’s driver was unharmed, and no other people or drivers were hurt or damaged.

The landslide at milepost 74 has closed the road in both directions.

Clean-up operations were expected to continue through Thursday.

Officials stated that there is no estimate as to when the route will reopen. For the time being, alternate routes between Portland and the northern shore should be taken.

