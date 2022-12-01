Despite cold, rainy conditions, hundreds enjoyed “Lights and Leashes” at Winter Wonderland in Portland

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - Around 1,500 people purchased tickets for “Lights and Leashes Dog Walk Night” at the Winter Wonderland Christmas lights display at the Portland International Raceway Tuesday night. Although it was cold and rainy, that didn’t stop people from coming out and enjoying the lights with their four-legged friends.

“We are enjoying a walk with all the dogs and this little girl who loves Christmas lights,” said Daryl Newman, holding his daughter. “Yeah, it’s pretty freezing out here. It’s like 37 degrees. We put lots of layers on. She’s wearing long john’s and her jacket.”

Newman says they’ve driven through the lights display a few years back, but this was the first time they’ve walked through it.

“It’s fabulous in a car and tonight it’s just a little chilly, but it’s going to be fun to do with my mother and the dogs,” said Kym Martin. “For the weather tonight the dogs are wearing beautiful snow coats with snowflakes. We brought a little bling, a light up leash, so if I lose them I can find them.”

Many dogs and their owners dressed for the occasion, with jackets, sweaters, and boots.

“We have been driving through for years and years and we always saw or heard on the news, a little too late, that you can walk with your dog,” said Scotty Summers. “We ran to the website and they were all sold out on tickets. So we set Google calendar reminders and as soon as they came available we jumped on them. So it’s a little cold and windy and rainy. It’s the great Northwest! We came out to do our photos, so we got our Christmas sweaters going on. Happy holidays!”

The Winter Wonderland lights display at the Portland International Raceway will be up through December 31st.

