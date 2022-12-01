Hillsboro house fire caused by ‘unattended cooking’

HILLSBORO Ore. (KPTV) – The Hillsboro Fire Department is reminding the public to never leave cooking unattended after a fire displaced a family Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters first responded around 3:30 p.m. to the home in the 2700 block of SE 70th Avenue in Hillsboro after receiving reports of a kitchen fire quickly spreading to cabinets above.

Crews quickly established a water supply while officers from Hillsboro police assisted by closing the street to traffic.

The fire in the kitchen was extinguished not long after the arrival of crews and a search of the home found only smoke and penetrated the attic.

SEE ALSO: Gresham preschool burglarized ahead of holidays, owner says ‘it’s going to put a dent in things’

The cause of the fire was determined to be unattended cooking.

Firefighters remind the public of important safety tips:

• While cooking, always remain in the kitchen and never leave cooking unattended

• For cooking fires, put a lid on the pot to smother the fire, turn off the power source, and leave it on the stove.

• Never re-enter a home to retrieve pets or belongings.

• Working smoke alarms can save lives.

Firefighters were able to rescue two adults living in the home, as well as a family dog and a cat. A second cat wasn’t found but is suspected to be hiding in the home somewhere, crews said.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.