Jiffy Lube partners with law enforcement to prevent catalytic converter thefts

File photo of a catalytic converter
File photo of a catalytic converter(MGN Online / KKTV)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:37 AM PST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - Jiffy Lube announced a partnership with multiple law enforcement agencies in the Portland metro area, offering a free service that aims to help prevent catalytic converter thefts.

Catalytic Converter thefts have risen exponentially in the last couple of years. This service paints a bright strip using high-temperature paint and then engraves the vehicle identification number or VIN into the catalytic converter.

SEE ALSO: Wyden announces legislation to combat catalytic converter theft

This will make it easier for owners to recover their catalytic converters and easier for law enforcement to track and prosecute criminals.

The service takes less than 10 minutes and is being offered at no cost in 46 locations across Portland, Vancouver and Salem. Appointments are not required.

SEE ALSO: 14 indicted after investigation into organized catalytic converter trafficking ring

