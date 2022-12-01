Man rams into police car after driving wrong way on I-5

JEFFERSON, Ore. (KPTV)- A man and Oregon State Police trooper were taken to the hospital with injuries Wednesday night after a crash on Interstate 5.

At around 10:20 p.m., OSP troopers were following an SUV that was driving recklessly at milepost 253 around Jefferson. Suddenly, the SUV made an erratic U-turn and intentionally crashed into the police patrol car.

The driver, later identified as 50-year-old Garret Hall, was taken to the hospital with minor injuries. The OSP trooper was also taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

Hall was later arrested and booked into jail for reckless driving, felony elude, and assault of a public safety officer.

I-5 was closed for more than an hour while officials investigated and cleared the scene.

