Man sentenced to 5 years for multiple car thefts in Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV) - A man charged with multiple car theft was sentenced to prison on Tuesday, the Multnomah County District Attorney’s Office announced.

Andrew Belsher, 25, pled guilty to felon in possession of a firearm, failure to perform the duties of a driver - person injured, two counts of recklessly endangering another person, three counts of unlawful use of a vehicle, and possession of a stolen vehicle. He was sentenced to 60 months.

The charges stem from incidents that happened between 2020 and 2022.

The attorney’s office said in 2020, Portland police officers found a firearm and hundreds of rounds of ammunition in the trunk of a vehicle Belsher was driving. Then in a separate incident in 2021, Belsher crashed a vehicle and fled the scene, leaving behind an injured passenger.

Also in 2021, officers found Belsher with a stolen vehicle. The attorney’s office said an officer was talking to a passenger in the stolen vehicle when Belsher told the passenger not to speak with police, stating “Don’t say anything and it’ll just get no-complainted.”

The attorney’s office said Belsher accrued a total of three charges in connection with car theft in 2021 and two more in 2022.

“Belsher is emblematic of the type of offender that our community will absolutely not tolerate. His crimes affected his victim’s ability to get work, take their children to school, and feel safe. He thought he would get away with it. Let today’s outcome be a message to those who might make the same mistake.” Deputy District Attorney Victor Mercado Negro stated.

