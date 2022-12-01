Prineville man sentenced to federal prison for attempting to obtain child pornography

EUGENE, Ore. (KPTV) - A man from Prineville was sentenced to 17.5 years in federal prison Thursday after asking for sexually explicit photos from an undercover law enforcement officer posing as a child online. He was arrested after traveling to Bend in hopes of having sex with the child.

According to court documents, Patrick James Adams, age 36, send a Facebook friend request on April 25, 2021, to a person he believed was a 14-year-old girl from Bend. A few days later, Adams initiated contact and began chatting with undercover law enforcement officers.

Officers told Adams multiple times that he was chatting with a 14-year-old child. Over the next week, Adams asked for nude images and videos several times. Adams also sent several images and an explicit video which was used to confirm his identity. He repeatedly told the fictitious girl to not tell anyone.

On May 7, Adams traveled from Prineville to Bend in hopes of having sex with this child. He told the fictitious minor that he would wait at a local public school until she finished school. Investigators arrested Adams there.

Two weeks later, a federal grand jury in Eugene indicted Adams with attempting to use a minor to produce a visual depiction of sexually explicit conduct, attempting to coerce and entice a minor, and committing a felony offense involving a minor as a registered sex offender.

In July, Adams pleaded guilty. On Thursday he was sentenced to 210 months in federal prison and a life term of supervised release.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.