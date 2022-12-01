Road crews, hardware stores prep for metro area winter weather

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - With the possibility of winter weather ahead, road crews are treating the streets, and hardware stores are stocked full of supplies for Portlanders and those in the metro area to beat the snow and ice.

A spokesperson at the Portland Bureau of Transportation says crews have been spreading ice melt on city streets for several nights ahead of the anticipated winter weather this week.

In Southeast Portland, Ankeny Hardware owner, Norman Chusid, wants Portlanders to be prepared.

“We stock 37 different styles of snow shovels, so when people come in we want to find the right one for them,” said Chusid. “We carry all the different ice melts, rock salt. Everything for cold weather we have. We carry about a quarter million dollar inventory of it.”

Chusid says while business has been steady, typically there is not a mad rush into the store for shovels, salt, and ice melt until a big snow happens.

“If we have a big dump of snow, we can sell 25,000 pounds of ice melt in a day, we can sell 250 snow shovels in a day, we can sell a couple hundred sleds and toboggans in a day.”

Chusid says for those who live at lower elevations in the metro area, a good tip is to invest in a shovel that is either all metal, or one that has a metal strip, as ice and sleet are typically what will cause the most trouble.

“We get so much freezing rain and sleet, that if you use just a plastic type snow shovel, it won’t pick anything up and it will break.”

PBOT officials also say there will be crews coming in overnight to treat the streets around the city.

