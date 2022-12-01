Shots fired after armed robbery of market in Grants Pass

Police are asking for the public’s help to identify an armed suspect who fired shots outside a...
Police are asking for the public’s help to identify an armed suspect who fired shots outside a Grants Pass business after robbing the store at gunpoint.(Grants Pass Police Department)
By FOX 12 Staff
Published: Dec. 1, 2022 at 11:44 AM PST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRANTS PASS Ore. (KPTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help to identify an armed suspect who fired shots outside a Grants Pass business after robbing the store at gunpoint.

The robbery happened at the Town & Country Market on Williams Highway on Nov. 25 around 8:50 p.m., according to the Grants Pass Police Department.

Woman gets probation for stealing, crashing minivan owned by Burns Paiute Tribe

A store employee told detectives that a suspect had robbed the store and run away. When the employee followed the suspect outside, the suspect fired their gun in the direction of the store.

Police arrived within minutes and confirmed that no one had been injured.

Jiffy Lube partners with law enforcement to prevent catalytic converter thefts

Detectives were asking the public for help identifying the suspect, captured on surveillance video in the store.

Anyone with information was encouraged to call Detective Justin Hoy at 541-450-6343.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

File photo of a catalytic converter
Jiffy Lube partners with law enforcement to prevent catalytic converter thefts
FILE - Seattle Mariners pitcher Gaylord Perry throws in his 300th Major League victory, a 7-3...
Baseball Hall of Famer, former Seattle Mariner Gaylord Perry dies at 84
Jail cell
Man sentenced to 5 years for multiple car thefts in Portland
In this photo provided by the Oregon Department of Transportation, crews work to clear debris...
Crews work to clean up landslide that closed highway near Astoria