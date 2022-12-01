Shots fired after armed robbery of market in Grants Pass

GRANTS PASS Ore. (KPTV) - Police are asking for the public’s help to identify an armed suspect who fired shots outside a Grants Pass business after robbing the store at gunpoint.

The robbery happened at the Town & Country Market on Williams Highway on Nov. 25 around 8:50 p.m., according to the Grants Pass Police Department.

A store employee told detectives that a suspect had robbed the store and run away. When the employee followed the suspect outside, the suspect fired their gun in the direction of the store.

Police arrived within minutes and confirmed that no one had been injured.

Detectives were asking the public for help identifying the suspect, captured on surveillance video in the store.

Anyone with information was encouraged to call Detective Justin Hoy at 541-450-6343.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.