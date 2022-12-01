Sticking Snow Possible in Lowest Elevations Thursday

As you likely know by now we are in a First Alert Weather Day. We have the possibility of some snow and or rain showers during the morning hours and again this evening. Afternoon highs will be in the low 40s. Just before 4:00 am, metro temperatures range from 32 to 41 degrees with most areas in the mid to upper 30s. Most areas will see that temperature get colder before sunrise. Likely any snow showers will be pretty isolated and 0-2 inches of accumulation. Most of us will see no accumulation. Anything that sticks won’t stay long as we will warm well above freezing and see some sunshine at times. We are keeping the First Alert Weather in the forecast for this morning and this evening when we cool off once again.

Tomorrow morning could bring in a mixed bag of rain and snow, then showers end by the afternoon with some sun breaks and a high of 43. The weekend now looks nice and dry with partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 40s. Monday through Wednesday, a cloud sun mix with a few isolated showers possible, highs in the mid to upper 40s.

