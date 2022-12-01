Washington barbershop owner gunned down, murdered while cutting 8-year-old child’s hair

PUYALLUP, Wash. (KPTV) - A barber was shot several times while giving a haircut to an 8-year-old in a town south of Seattle.

The shooting happened around 5 p.m. Wednesday at 112 East Stewart Avenue at JQ .’s Barbershop, according to police.

The 43-year-old victim was pronounced dead at the scene. The 8-year-old child was not injured.

FOX 13 Seattle reported that there was a “significant” police presence in the area, including a police K9, but the suspect has yet to be located.

“The business was occupied at the time of the incident by several individuals who are cooperating with the investigation,” authorities said. “These individuals informed responding officers that the suspect entered the business and went directly to the booth where the victim was cutting an eight-year-old child’s hair. Per the witnesses, the suspect entered the booth and shot the victim multiple times.”

The suspect was described as a man, about 5′08″ who was wearing black pants, a black jacket and possibly a mask.

Authorities are requesting anyone who works or lives in the vicinity of the shooting to check their security cameras for anyone matching the description of the suspect and to contact the Puyallup Police Department with any information regarding this case.

