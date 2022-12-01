West Hills residents prepare ahead of possible snow

PORTLAND Ore. (KPTV) - As more wintry weather is on the way for our area, some residents living in higher elevation areas around the Portland-metro area are gearing up in case they see snow.

“We live on a hill, so we can’t go down,” said Crucita Walker. “So we have to have everything. Eggs, milk, everything, you know?”

Walker was out Wednesday afternoon running a few errands ahead of the scattered snow showers forecasted overnight.

SEE ALSO: Gresham preschool burglarized ahead of holidays, owner says ‘it’s going to put a dent in things’

“Oh yeah, we prepare for that,” said Walker. “We have everything we need. We have water, we have all the necessities. Praise God we have a stove that’s gas so we don’t need to worry about cooking. We have a fireplace too, to stay warm.”

While the metro area won’t be experiencing the snow the Cascades have been seeing, residents in areas higher in elevation around the metro will likely see a bit of snow.

“In general, personal preparedness, making sure you have a kit in your car, studded tires if you have those, chains if you have those in the event that there’s snow, but definitely preparing for the chance of snow in winter,” said Hazel Wheeler.

SEE ALSO: City celebrating opening of 100 affordable housing units in Old Town

While it was just on and off again rain Wednesday night, as temperatures continue to drop overnight, some like Margaret Lopez are happy to hang out at home.

“I’m glad that I don’t drive,” said Lopez. “I’m a stay at home mom so I am not going to have to get out in it. I’ll probably throw some salt down if it gets icy out on the driveway so people are slipping when taking out the trash. Other than that, just stay inside. That’s our big plan.”

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.