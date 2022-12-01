Woman gets probation for stealing, crashing minivan owned by Burns Paiute Tribe

BURNS, Ore. (KPTV) - A 37-year-old woman was sentenced to federal probation after she stole and crashed a vehicle owned by the Burns Paiute Tribe, the U.S. Attorney’s Office - District of Oregon announced Thursday.

Sara Janeese Hawley, of Burns, was sentenced to three years of federal probation. She must also pay restitution to the Burns Paiute Tribe.

SEE ALSO: Man rams into police car after driving wrong way on I-5

The attorney’s office, citing court documents, said Hawley used an employee access code to enter the Tribe’s Tribal Housing Department building where she took keys and stole a Dodge Caravan minivan. Hawley, who reportedly had earlier used meth and inhalants, crashed and totaled the vehicle.

The minivan was used to take students to and from school events, according to the attorney’s office.

On April 21, 2022, a federal grand jury in Eugene returned an indictment charging Hawley with embezzlement and theft from an Indian Tribal Organization. A couple months later, Hawley pleaded guilty.

SEE ALSO: Tough Oregon gun law faces legal challenge, could be delayed

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Indian Affairs and the FBI.

Copyright 2022 KPTV-KPDX. All rights reserved.